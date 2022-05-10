Devoleena Bhattacharjee admires 'First Second Chance' co-star Renuka Shahane: There's magic behind her smile

TV star Devoleena Bhattacharjee shares her wonderful experience working along with 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' fame actress Renuka Shahane in the upcoming film 'First Second Chance'.

She says: "I was really impressed by Renuka Shahane maam, especially her smile and welcoming behaviour. There's a special kind of magic behind her smile. I feel that's the best God gifted quality one has. As a smile has an uncanny ability to brighten our spirits and turn a day positive and energetic. She is also very beautiful, as a woman whose smile is mesmerising and whose expression is glad has a kind of its own beauty. It was a wonderful experience working along with her."

The love story behind the film is inspired by real life. It narrates the scenario about having second chance in a relationship. The film is produced and directed by Lakshmi R Iyer. And also stars Ananth Mahadevan, Saahil Uppal, and Nikhil Sangha.

Devoleena reveals abour her role and says: "I'm playing the role of Vaidehi. I hope my audience enjoy watching me as it's a completely different role from what I acted before. I'm really delighted to be part of this project."

Devoleena rose to fame after playing Gopi Bahu in 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya'. She later on earned a lot of appreciation for her participation in 'Bigg Boss'.

Also Read: Devoleena Bhattacharjee gets engaged to actor Vishal Singh, flaunts her diamond ring; PICS