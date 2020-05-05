Devoleena Bhattacharjee is all praises for Asim Riaz; Calls him a 'good listener and gentleman'

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee showered her love and praises on Asim Riaz during a chat session on Twitter. Here's what she had to say about the handsome Kashmiri model-actor.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee may have had a seemingly short journey in Bigg Boss 13, but her bold attitude surely won many hearts. The actress shed her bahu image and turned into a babe as she showed the real side of her personality on 's show. While she entered the show with a bang, she had to bid adieu mid-way owing to her back injury. However, her short stay, she bonded with many, and also indulged in several tiffs with the housemates.

While she found a BFF in , her equations with others were a mix of good and bad. Speaking of this, she had an on-off bond with BB 13 runner-up Asim Riaz also. Yes, while Rashami found solace in Asim after Devo's exit, Devo's camaraderie with the Kashmiri model-actor also became the talk of the town. While they had some fights, they also shared some laughs together. Thei banter in the house did catch many eyeballs. However, during a recent live chat session with her fans on Twitter, the Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress showered Asim with loads of love and praises.

When a fan asked Devo, to which quality of Asim does she find unique, the Bengali beauty had a sweet answer. She said, 'He is a good listener.' When another fan requested her to describe Asim in one word, Devo promptly called him a 'Gentleman.' Yes, you read that right! Finally, when another follower asked her to her views on Asim's journey in the BB 13 house and after the show, the diva gave an honest and elaborate answer. She said, 'He is a nice guy and I knew it. I told him in the beginning that he has the potential to reach high and he did.'

Take a look at Devo's tweets here:

He is a good listener — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) May 5, 2020

He is a gentleman — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) May 5, 2020

He is nice guy and i knew & told him in the beginning that he has the potential to reach high nd he did — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) May 5, 2020

Well, this surely proves that Asim might have not won the trophy, but he sure has made a special place in everyone's heart with his good behaviour and talent. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

