Devoleena Bhattacharjee calls Sidharth Shukla a mirror; REVEALS plans of live session with him & Rashami Desai

Devoleena Bhattacharjee needs no introduction. First, the actress won hearts as Gopi in Saath Nibhana Saathiya, then she showed her bahu-turned-babe avatar in Bigg Boss 13. Well, BB 13 has been over, but gossips around it haven't. Every day, we get to hear something new from the contestants, it is all over the news. Speaking of this, Devo grabbed headlines today (May 5, 2020) as the beautiful actress entered into a candid and fun session with her fans on social media. Yes, Devo interacted with her fans on Twitter through a fun 'Q and A' session with #AskDevo.

Just as well all expected, she was flooded with questions on her bond with BFF and friend-cum-enemy Sidharth Shukla. Fans bombarded her with multiple questions on the Dil Se Dil Tak co-stars and her bond with them. When one fan asked Devo, to describe Sidharth in one word, she had the sweetest compliment for him. Without thinking much, Devoleena promptly replied, 'A mirror.' And then came the most awaited question, 'When will you (Devo) come live with Sidharth?'

A fan asked Devoleena when would she do a live session with the Bigg Boss 13 winner, and she had a quirky reply for it too. There's no secret that\ fans have been yearning to see them, i.e. #SidLeena together. So, without revealing much, Devo said, 'Kuch Karna padega zaldi. Sidharth Shukla live anaa padega zaldi. (We have to do something soon. Sid you have to come live with me soon.) Yes, Devo passed on the burden on Sidharth to decide when this big live session is finally happening.

Not only this, but fans also cheered for #SidRaLeena, and demanded the trio to come together for a live chat with fans. Yes, many fans asked Devoleena to do a live with both Sidharth and Rashami, as the trio has amazing chemistry together.