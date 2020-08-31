Devoleena Bhattacharjee is ecstatic as she receives appreciation for helping during COVID 19 crisis

Devoleena Bhattacharjee expressed her happiness as she was felicitated recently for her commendable work and help to people during the Coronavirus pandemic in India. Read on.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee rose to immense fame as Gopi Bahu in Saath Nibhana Saathiya. With her acting prowess and powerful performance, the actress craved a special place in the hearts and minds of millions. After becoming a household name with the daily soap, Devoleena went on to show her 'real' side in the Bigg Boss 13 house. While the actress, unfortunately, had to leave the show mid-way, her strong and bold personality was adored by many. In the BB 13 house, she spoke her mind and stood for what she thought is right, and this is what attracted people.

Devoleena is a strong-headed woman with a very helping and caring, and the actress gave a glimpse of her 'giving' nature as she came forward to help people in need during the COVID-19 crisis. From adopting two families and taking care of their needs to donating money to the CM Relief Fund during floods in the country, Devo has been at the forefront of helping those in distress and is doing her bit in these tough situations. While many have appreciated her selfless work and efforts, recently Devoleena was felicitated by a well-known organization for her work during the Coronavirus crisis.

The actress is rewarded as the 'International Youth Brand Ambassador of India' by the International Action Art. They lauded Devo's efforts for her commendable work during the COVID-19 scare in India. Devoleena was left ecstatic by the appreciation and expressed her happiness on the same.

Take a look at Devoleena's achievements here:

Meanwhile, Devoleena is all set likely to don the character of Gopi Bahu again in Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2. She has also a small teaser shot for the upcoming show. Producer Rashmi Sharma recently confirmed that she will bring back the popular Gopi and Kokilaben duo to the small screen in Saath Nibhana Saaithya 2. The announcement came after a rap music video of Kokilaben by Yashraj Mukhate went viral. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

