Devoleena Bhattacharjee feels proud of not making headlines for dating or depending on a guy in Bigg Boss 13

Devoleena Bhattacharjee's popularity rose to greater heights post her participation in Bigg Boss 13. Recently, she has opened up on her experience of participating in the show.
Devoleena Bhattacharjee was already a known name even before participating in Bigg Boss 13 but the kind of fame she received post her stint in the reality show. The actress who is currently enjoying her quarantine break at home has recently opened up on being a part of the Salman Khan hosted show. Devoleena states that she feels proud of her journey in Bigg Boss as she did not make headlines for dating someone or being dependent on some guy for survival.

Well, everyone knows that her stay in the reality show was cut short owing to health issues. However, Devoleena’s popularity did not fade a bit even after that. While talking about her journey in Bigg Boss, she also states that people saw her putting efforts into every task and that she was loved by them. Devoleena further opens up on losing another dance-based reality show saying that people did appreciate her dance and talent there.

Talking about her career, Devoleena initially earned fame when she was roped in for the popular daily soap titled Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. She played the role of the naive and innocent Gopi Bahu in the show. The actress says that she was initially targeted for replacing someone else on the show but she worked hard and later on was successful in gaining the love of the audience. Devoleena shares a great bond with her BFF Rashami Desai with whom her friendship developed when they were a part of Bigg Boss 13.  

