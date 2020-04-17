Devoleena Bhattacharjee feels she is being locked inside Bigg Boss amidst the COVID 19 lockdown

In one of her recent interviews, Devoleena Bhattacharjee has spilled the beans about her experience of the lockdown period. Read further for more details about the same.

Although Devoleena Bhattacharjee was not able to be a part of the show Bigg Boss 13 hosted by for a long time, she did garner a loyal fan base for all the right reasons. In a recent interview, the Bengali beauty has spilled the beans on certain facets related to her personal and professional life. First of all, she has made her stance clear on her controversial comments regarding Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s chemistry in their music video.

Speaking about the same, Devoleena says that she did not enjoy the chemistry and said what she felt. The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress states that people loved her chemistry with Sidharth inside Bigg Boss. She further adds that Sidharth and Rashami’s chemistry was also loved by everyone. Devoleena now shares a good bond with her former housemate from Bigg Boss 13, . On being asked whether the two of them have discussed Rashami’s ex-boyfriend Arhaan, the actress has replied in the negative.

According to Devoleena, she respects her friendship with the Naagin 4 star and that the two of them have never taken each other for granted. She then states that they have never discussed Arhaan to date. Ask her about her lockdown routine, the OMG girl reveals she feels like being locked inside Bigg Boss, a fact that every one of us will agree with. She further states that the lockdown has been fun for her as her mom and family are there. Devoleena talks about being creative amidst this period and reveals that she has been watching old TV shows as well as learning new things. She further adds about watching shows in OTT platforms for her entertainment.

