Devoleena Bhattacharjee follows the trend & grooves to the beats of Jacqueline Fernandez's Genda Phool; WATCH

Devoleena Bhattacharjee has earned immense popularity especially because of her bahu-bani-babe avatar which she showcased in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13 hosted by . Despite being a well-known TV celebrity already, the actress started hogging the limelight owing to her myriad banters inside the BB house. Unfortunately, she could sustain herself for long and had to exit the show because of a serious back injury. However, she still garnered a lot of appreciation from everyone even after exit.

Devo, as she is called by her fans, is currently under home quarantine and enjoying the free time with her family members to the fullest. She has also been sharing glimpses of her daily life on social media from time to time. Needless to say, the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress has a huge fan base on social media too. She often keeps on updating them with whatever happens in her daily life both in the professional as well as personal front.

While speaking of this, the actress has now shared a video on her Instagram handle which is unmissable and worth praises. As seen in the video, Devoleena is seen grooving to the beats of the popular track Genda Phool featuring Jacqueline Fernandez which has been crooned by popular rapper Badshah. Clad in a printed pink dress with dramatic sleeves, the actress is seen dancing to the beats of the peppy number while looking into the camera. She ties up her hair into a ponytail and opts for a glossy makeup look that further enhances her beauty. Here’s what the actress writes in her caption, “i accepted the challenge and here is my version of everyones favourite #gendaphool by @badboyshah & i am totally in love with the song.Dancing is fun & i am glad that i recovered my Lumbar issue and back. Thank you everyone for all the love and support and keeping me in your prayers..”

Genda Phool has become a craze among everyone as of now and people are often seen grooving to its steps the glimpses of which they share on social media. Before Devoleena, a few other TV actresses including Deepika Singh, , and Monalisa have posted videos of themselves dancing to this amazing number. So, it can be said that Devo is the latest actress to enter the bandwagon. On the professional front, the actress earned critical acclaim with the portrayal of the role of the innocent daughter-in-law Gopi Ahem Modi in the popular daily soap, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. She was paired up opposite Mohammad Nazim in the show and it had been faring well at the TRP charts. Post that, Devoleena took part in Bigg Boss 13 and the rest is history! Although the actress did not win the show, her cute and funny banters with fellow housemates will always be remembered by ardent fans of Bigg Boss. As of now, she continues to be good friends with former Bigg Boss 13 housemate .

