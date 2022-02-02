Devoleena Bhattacharjee gets engaged to actor Vishal Singh, flaunts her diamond ring; PICS

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Vishal Singh's relationship rumours were going on for a long time. The couple has not said much on this but today they decided to give a surprise to their fans. Yes, they have made their relationship official by sharing their engagement pictures on the social handle. The actress has even flaunted her huge rock in the pictures as she cuddles in the arms of Vishal Singh. Both are looking extremely happy and their happiness is very much visible on their faces.