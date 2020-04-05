Devoleena Bhattacharjee gets talking about Sidharth, Shehnaaz's song, bond with Rashami, being trolled & more

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla over Instagram live, Bigg Boss 13 fame Devoleena Bhattacharjee opened up about her recent Sidharth Shukla and Sidharth Shukla fans, bond with Rashami Desai, quarantine and more.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee needs no introduction. The 'OMG' girl is all over the internet, for more or less the wrong reasons. She recently became the target of SidNaaz fans, after her opinions on Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's song 'Bhula Dunga.' We at Pinkvilla, got into a candid conversation with Devo through Instagram live, to talk about the troll incident, quarantine, life after Bigg Boss 13, upcoming projects and more. Known to be her sassy and bold self, Devoleena answered all fan questions quite candidly and did not shy away from putting out her opinions wide and clear.



Talking about spending time in self-isolation due to the Coronavirus lockdown, the Devo revealed that she has been in social distancing ever since BB 13, owing to her back injury, so it is not different for her now. However, she is spending time cooking, interacting with fans and doing other household chores. The Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress revealed that she will meet her BFF after the lockdown gets over and she is in complete awe of all 'Devoashmi' lovers. Devo added that Rashami and she are behaving like couples amidst this lockdown, calling each other constantly and sharing every little detail.

ALSO READ: Devoleena Bhattacharjee REVEALS she wants to work with Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla in a music video



Ask her about her recent spat with Shehnaaz Gill's fans on social media, Devo that she is now done with the topic completely. Everyone is aware of how nasty things have gone, but after the abusive audio clip was released, many people have come out in her support. Speaking of being the target of the troll army, Devoleena said that she got trolled because she merely expressed her true opinions, and that is what happens a huge fan base starts attacking and abusing you. However, she went onto say that she is not affected by all the hatred and negativity that has come her way.



The Bengali beauty expressed that she feels Sid and Sana make a better brother-sister duo than lovers. But, she likes Sidharth and Rasahmi's chemistry and is a big SidRa shipper. She revealed that she teases Rashami with Sidharth's name, and they look adorable together. Devoleena further added that she got in touch with Sidharth after his big win, and they're also planning to surprise SidLeena fans with a live interaction together. When asked if she is catching up BB 13 re-run on TV, Devoleena said that she is keeping a tab whenever she finds time.



The beautiful actress also mentioned that she misses her role as Gopi Bahu, and her on-screen hubby Mohommad Nazim is a very good friend to her. On her work front, Devoleena is ready to take up anything interesting, provided her doctors are ready to give her a green signal after her back injury.

ALSO READ: Devoleena Bhattacharjee TROLLED for remarks on Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaaz Gill's song; She gives a sassy reply



So if you want to know how Devoleena is holding up during this self-isolation period and get insights from her bond with Rashami, Sidharth, then don't miss to watch her most-candid interview with Pinkvilla (link attached below). Also, if you've some more questions, drop them in the comment section below, we'll try to get them answered too.

Check out Devoleena's full interview here:

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More