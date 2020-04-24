Devoleena Bhattacharjee gives a glimpse into her quarantine life as she virtually shares workload with others

Devoleena Bhattacharjee virtually shares her workload with other people in a hilarious video that she has shared on her Instagram handle. Check it out.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee enjoys a huge fan following for all the obvious reasons. The Bengali beauty was already a known name when she made an entry into Bigg Boss 13 hosted by . However, her popularity reached greater heights when people loved her bahu-bani-babe avatar in the show. Many of her fans were disheartened when Devo was suddenly evicted in the fourth week during the mini finale. However, the actress made an amazing comeback thereafter thereby winning hearts again.

As luck would have it, her presence inside the Bigg Boss house was short-lived as she had to make an exit again owing to a serious back injury. The OMG girl did make a comeback later on not as a contestant but as fellow housemate ’s connection. However, ardent fans of Devoleena could not stop praising her cute and funny banters with the other contestants and activeness during every task conducted inside the controversial reality show.

As of now, Devoleena is under home quarantine and making the most of her time indulging in multiple tasks thereby keeping herself busy. In the midst of all this, the actress has shared a hilarious video in which she is seen doing household chores along with a few others. However, all of them are seen sharing the workload virtually and not in real life thereby giving out a strong message related to following the lockdown rules and maintaining social distance from each other. The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress is seen wearing a yellow-colored night suit while cleaning her TV post with a cloth which she hands over to someone else (virtually) as seen in the video. This chain of events continues in the video as every person is seen doing their household chores within the confines of their homes.

On the professional front, Devoleena Bhattacharjee earlier rose to fame with her portrayal of the character of Gopi Bahu in the popular daily soap Saath Nibhaana Saathiya in which she was paired up opposite Mohammad Nazim. It is still considered one of the most popular Indian TV shows. Coming back to Devo, the actress has been grabbing headlines of late for an entirely different reason. The actress had made a complaint to Mumbai Police two days back after having received death threats of social media from a woman who asked her not to speak ill of Rashami Desai’s ex-flame, . The same woman made death threats of Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai too in the same message. The matter is currently been looked upon by police officials. Devoleena has been quite supportive of BFF Rashami’s decision to ditch Arhaan Khan and move on as the latter had betrayed her. In a recent interview, the actress also accused Arhaan of trying to malign Rashami and harassing her mentally. Rashami Desai cut off all ties with Arhaan Khan by the end of her journey inside the Bigg Boss 13 house citing reasons of betrayal from his side.

