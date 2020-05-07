Devoleena Bhattacharjee goes in self quarantine after her building gets sealed during COVID 19 outbreak

There have been reports that Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s cook has been tested positive for COVID 19. Here’s what the actress has to say.

The ongoing pandemic of COVID 19 doesn’t seem to end anytime soon. In fact, with the rapidly increasing cases of coronavirus in India, with the toll crossing 53 thousand, there has been a state of anxiety across the country. To note, Maharashtra has recorded the maximum number of positive cases in India following which several residential buildings have been sealed across the state after a positive case was detected there. And as per the recent reports, Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s building has also been sealed after a positive case was reported in the society.

In fact, the former Bigg Boss 13 contestant has also gone into two weeks of self quarantine after her building was sealed. To note, the media reports claimed that Devoleena’s cook was tested positive of COVID 19. However, the actress has rubbished the reports and called them fake news. "Yes, it is true that my building has been sealed. But my cook is absolutely fine so far. She has not been tested positive. I don't know why people write fake news. The cook who worked in the house of that person (who was tested positive) also used to work in my house, but she is fine. She has gone into self-quarantine like me for the next 14 days,” Devoleena was quoted saying to Times of India.

As of now, the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress is staying alone in self quarantine as her family is stuck in Assam due to the ongoing lockdown. However, Devoleena has made sure to be in touch with her fans through social media posts and Instagram live.

