Devoleena Bhattacharjee on her wedding plans: I have postponed my marriage to next year due to COVID 19

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, best known for her role in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, is one such celeb who likes to keep her personal life away from the spotlight. Especially, when it comes to her love life, the actress has chosen to keep it under the wraps. Devoleena first confirmed being in a relationship during her stint on Bigg Boss 14 and also revealed that she and her partner are planning to get married this year. Now, in a recent interview with Bombay Times, the actress talked about her wedding plans and also spilled the beans on why she has not disclosed her partner’s name yet.

The Bigg Boss contestant asserted that she and her partner were planning to get married this year but later decided to postpone it to next year. “I want this pandemic to end, so that I can plan things further. Currently, I am happy in my relationship, but you never know when things change. I want to take time to understand life and various situations. Even though my partner is very understanding and supportive, one never knows what can happen in the future. I am not someone who hides things. Once I decide to get married, I will let everyone know about it,” she was quoted saying.

Talking about keeping her partner's identity under wraps, Devoleena mentioned that she is not ready to reveal her partner’s name just yet. She added that he is also not comfortable about making his name public since he doesn't belong to the industry.

“People will start sending him friend requests and following him on social media, which we don’t want at this stage. I prefer to keep my personal life under wraps,” Devoleena further stated.

Devoleena, who was last seen as Eijaz Khan’s proxy in Bigg Boss 14, also revealed that she has a number of projects lined up in the web space. However, all of them have been postponed due to the pandemic. The actress hopes that post June 15, things open up so that she can resume work on her projects.

