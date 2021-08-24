Devoleena Bhattacharjee hops on Instagram trend, grooves in yellow bikini; See the unmissable video

The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee's birthday was a few days ago and she has shared a video in a bikini as she shows her amazing moves. The actress is seen dancing on a popular Instagram trend as she catches every beat with her moves.

In the recent video shared by the actress, she is seen in completely new attire. In her TV shows, she is usually seen in saris and suits, but we get to see her in a completely new look as she grooves in a bikini. The Bigg Boss 14 fame actress looks dazzling in a yellow bikini set as she danced along with a popular trend on Instagram. All her moves sync with the beat as she enjoys dancing in the green background. She is a sight to behold as she flaunts her amazing belly dance in a yellow bikini. She has also wrapped a sarong around her waist. She captioned her video with, “Be limitlesssss…. And hence I am continuing with the legacy of the trend”.

See post here- Click

Her fans have been dropping comments and appreciating her beauty and magnificent dance moves. Actress Kajal Pisal wrote, “Kya baat Bday girl” and Rakhi Sawant also dropped heart emojis. Some fans also commented, “Uffffffff!! Hawttttt!”, “So hawtttt mine birthday Girl”, “Awww birthday girl”, etc. Many of them dropped heart and fire emojis on her video.

She has also shared a series of pictures in the yellow bikini attire as she enjoys her birthday holiday.