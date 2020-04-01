Devoleena Bhattacharjee & Mayur Verma's war of words continue; Latter asks her to apologize to #Sidnaaz fans

Mayur Verma has hit back at Devoleena Bhattacharjee who earlier lashed out at him for questioning her comments on Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's chemistry. Read on for further details.

Bigg Boss 13’s Devoleena Bhattacharjee has invited trouble after having commented on Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz’s chemistry in their song Bhula Dunga. It so happened that the actress has stated while on a live chat with that Shehnaaz appeared a little younger than Sidharth in the video. This did not go well with #SidNaaz fans who have lashed out at her on social media. Apart from that, Mayur Verma, who was one of the contenders of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge also schooled her for the same.

Well, Devoleena was quick to respond to this and hit back at Mayur in a sarcastic manner stating that she sympathizes with him for not being able to tie the knot with Shehnaaz. She also asked him to go through her video again before commenting anything on her. And now, it seems like this has become a never-ending battle between the two of them. This is because Mayur has once again called out Devoleena in a video that he has shared on social media.

Check out a screenshot of Mayur's video below:

Mayur says that he never understood Devoleena’s chemistry in any of her shows just like she did not find #SidNaaz’s chemistry appealing. Not only that, but he also slammed her for the ‘sympathy’ comment ad asked her sarcastically to search a girl for him so that he can get married. Mayur does not stop here and ends up asking Devoleena to apologize to all the #SidNaaz fans for her comments regarding their chemistry. He also requests her to stop escalating the issue as it isn’t as big as it seems.

