Devoleena Bhattacharjee pens an emotional note on YRKKH's Divya Bhatnagar's demise: You will be missed

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Divya Bhatnagar is no more. The actress was in a critical condition after testing positive for the novel Coronavirus. Devoleena Bhattacharjee penned a heartfelt post for her 'dear friend' and mourned her untimely demise.

In a sad and equally shocking piece of news, Divya Bhatnagar has bid her heavenly abode. The actress, best known for her stint in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is no more. Divya was in critical condition for the past few days and was on ventilator support. She had tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. She was also suffering from pneumonia, which had worsened owing to COVID-19.

While Divya's family was praying and hoping for her speedy recovery, they are left grief-stricken now as Divya has passed away. Divya's 'good friend' and actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee took to her social media handle to pen a heartfelt note for her. Devoleena shared some beautiful pictures with late Divya and expressed her feelings in a long 'emotional' note as she mourned her untimely and unfortunate demise. Devo expressed, 'Jab koi kisi k saath nahi hota tha toh bas tu hi hoti thi...Divu tu hi toh meri apni thi jisse main daant sakti thi,ruth sakti thi,dil ki baat keh sakti thi.' (Whenever no one was around, you were always there. You were the one who was so close to me, I could scold you, share my heartfelt feelings with you, and also get angry with).

Devoleena further shared, 'I know life was too hard on you. The pain is intolerable, but I know today you must be in a better place and free from all the sorrows, pains, sadness, cheats, lies. Ii will miss you Divu and tu bhi jaanti thi I loved you and cared for you.'

Reminiscing their strong bond and love for each other, Devo continued, Badi tu thi par bacchi bhi tu hi thi (You were the elder one, but still had a child-like heart and innocence) God bless your soul Jahan bhi hai tu abhi bas khush reh. (Be happy wherever you are) You will be missed and remembered. I love you. Too soon to be gone, my friend. Om Shanti.'

Take a look at Devoleena's moving post for late Divya:

On the personal front, Divya had tied married to her boyfriend Gagan (who works for production houses making reality TV shows), in December 2019. Recently, Divya's mother had put some serious allegations on Gagan. Divya's mother had alleged that her daughter's husband is a 'fraud' and he has left her. Moreover, he is not even concerned to come forward in these difficult times. However, Gagan had denied all the accusations.

Divya's last show was 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main,' and the production house was helping the actress's family financially for her medical expenses. She was also known for her role in Udaan.

May her soul rest in peace.

