Devoleena Bhattacharjee & Rashami Desai: Friends turned foes on Bigg Boss 15

Bigg Boss is a house that has become the base for numerous good friendships to love stories. Over the last 14 seasons of the reality show, numerous contestants became friends and even maintained their friendship outside. One among them is the friendship of Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai. The actresses had formed a bond during their stint in Bigg Boss 13. Since the show, they have become inseparable. They had entered the Bigg Boss 15 house as best friends and to stand by each other. But things took an ugly turn in the house and they turned foes in no time.

Rashami and Devoleena entered Bigg Boss 15 as wild card contestants. They brought life to the game and supported each other's decisions in the earlier days of the show. But they started fights over various issues, which made them go their separate ways. The problems arose with 'Ticket to Finale' task, which created differences between the VIP members. Devoleena announced that no one has turned out to be the winner whereas Rashami blamed the former for an unfair decision.

Now, the duo doesn’t see eye to eye and bad mouth each other. Devoleena had told Pratik Sehajpal that she had lost a lot of friends because of Rashami and accused her of playing a victim card. She also accused her of provoking others. In the previous weeks, Devoleena and Rashami took each other's names for ruining the atmosphere of the house. After calling out each other, the two got into a massive fight where Devoleena called Rashami fake and a liar. The latter called her an opportunist. Devoleena broke down in the changing room and said that the person she has been friends with for three years was lying on her face.

In one of the recent episodes, it was seen that a fight will break out between Rashami and Devoleena when the two will climb on a table and challenge each other. Devoleena called Rashami "selfish" and also accused her by saying that because of her fear, she couldn't speak up in the last season. Devoleena will further be seen telling Rashami, 'Tujhe har season mein koi na koi tattu chahiye' and also warns of slapping her. Rashami also snaps at her. It seems there has been a massive blow in the bond between the two in Bigg Boss 15.



