Devoleena Bhattacharjee receives THREATS from SidNaaz fans; Actress accuses Shehnaaz Gill for encouraging them

Devoleena Bhattacharjee has been all over the news lately. The Bigg Boss 13 contestant is receiving a lot of hatred and is being brutally trolled by Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's fans. Why do you ask? Well, all because during a live chat she said that she found 'zero chemistry' between the BB 13 duo in their latest music video Bhula Dunga. Devo's comments about SidNaaz got the jodi's fans curious, who started sending her hate messages and demeaning her.

Initially, the actress gave it back to them, but things have now taken a nasty turn. Devoleena is now receiving threats by SidNaaz fans. Yes, she is receiving audio clips from Sid and Sana's fans who are not only abusing her but also her mother. They are speaking ill about her family and raising questions on her character. Devoleena has lost all her cool now and has pointed fingers at Shehnaaz Gill. She took to her Twitter account and questioned Shehnaaz's role in all the awful messages and clips that she has been getting from her fans. ALSO READ: Rashami Desai gets angry after being trolled for supporting Devoleena Bhattacharjee; Says 'Block SidNaaz fans'

She asked Shehnaaz if she is encouraging her fandom to stoop this low and attack someone's family. Devo questioned Sana about the offensive audio clip that a girl sent her, wherein she and her mom was abused to no limits. Not only this, but Devo also expressed her concerns and said that she will soon take action against this.

Later, when a follower asked Devoleena to not pay attention to Shehnaaz and her fans, Devoleena replied saying that previously Himanshi Khurana was their target. But now since their enmity is over, they are targeting her. However, she has had it all and it is time for them to pay for their deeds.

Take a look at Devoleena's posts here:

And @Shehnazgill123 please let me know if you are the one behind all this.Did you ask this girl to make this audio? Are you encouraging them to abuse my mom & my family.before i take action let me know about it & please do listen the audio. https://t.co/CqSrUD9RTY — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) March 31, 2020

But this type of controversy..commenting on someones parents. Himanshi faced it and now its happening to me nd god knows who else...now its the time for them to pay off https://t.co/Bxvcm5oR1G — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) March 31, 2020

