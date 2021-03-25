Devoleena Bhattacharjee reveals her holi plans with Rakhi, Rashami Desai & others; say she misses Delhi vibes

The gorgeous actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee shares her excitement for the festival of Holi and why she misses the energy of Delhi.

The Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee is known for her portrayal of Gopi Bahu in the show. Recently, the actress talked about her love for the festival Holi with Etimes TV. The actress told that she loves the festival Holi and always celebrates with her friends. She is not the kind of girl who is sensitive about her skin and worried about how to remove the colours. She loves colours but tries to use organic colours. She added that she could not play Holi last year, but she will have a small gathering with her close friends this year. She wants to celebrate this year with her friends , Rakhi Sawant, and others.

Talking about her connection with Delhi, she said that she had come to Delhi to study at the National Institute of Fashion Technology for a jewellery designing course. She says that she cherishes her experience in the city. She finds her experience of living on her own in Delhi as a great experience and she said that she feels like home over there. She has only been to Delhi for the promotion of her shows. She said that she misses the vibe and energy of festival celebrations in Delhi.

Devoleena was seen in the popular reality show Bigg Boss 14 as a proxy of the actor Eijaz Khan. The actress was seen throwing tantrums and creating drama in the house. She also formed a great bond with Rakhi Sawant in the house, and she was seen spending a lot of time with her. Devoleena was moved by her life struggles of Rakhi and even wanted her to win the show.

Credits :Times of India

