Devoleena Bhattacharjee REVEALS she wants to work with Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla in a music video

Bigg Boss 13 fame Devoleena Bhattacharjee has become of the talk-of-the-town lately. The actress has been reeving a lot of flak from SidNaaz fans after she expressed that there was 'zero chemistry' between Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill in Bhula Dunga. While she initially hit back at trolls, things went nasty when she started receiving offensive threats over social media. After matters crossed limits, she went on to file a police complaint against a particular troll, who sent her an abusive and threatening audio clip.
However, now Devo has expressed her desire of working with BB 13 winner Sidharth. Yes, in a recent interview with E Times live, the Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress revealed that she wishes to work with Sidharth in a music video. When quipped if she would feature in a music video with Sidharth, Devoleena laughed and said that she will talk about it when she will go on a live chat with the Dil Se Dil Tak actor. Taking a sly dig she said that they will get trolled together. Further, she said that she does not mind pairing up with him.
For the unversed, Devoleena and Sidharth made many heads turn with their nok-jhoks and flirting skills in the BB 13 house. While they were foes initially, Devo developed a soft-corner for Sid and was seen flirting around with him whenever she got a chance. Not to miss, our handsome hunk also reciprocated to her in the same manner. Their chemistry was loved so much that they formed a separate fan base, and their fans named them as 'SidLeena.'
Meanwhile, while Sidharth went on to pick up the title of the tedha season, Devo had to make a sudden exit from the house owing to her severe back injury. Now, that Devo has revealed her wishes, do you want to see Sidharth and Devo in a music video? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.
