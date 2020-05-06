Devoleena Bhattacharjee REVEALS she was hurt by Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma's betrayal in Bigg Boss 13

Bigg Boss 13 fame Devoleena Bhattacharjee held a chat session with her fans on Twitter, and when someone asked her about how she felt when Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma betrayed her on the show, she had this to say.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee gained massive popularity with her stint in Bigg Boss 13. While initially most of us knew her as Gopi Bahu from Saath Nibhana Saathiya, many got to see her real and bold side on 's show. Devo is known as a person who calls spade a spade and does not mince words. Her journey on BB 13 was a short one as she had to quit mid-way owing to her back injuries. However, it was a roller-coaster ride for her.

While she found a best friend in , her equations with once good friends Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma turned sour during her last days in the house. At the start of the 'tedha' season, Paras, Mahira, Devo, and Rashami were a team and always stood by each other. However, their bond went for a toss, during a nomination task when Paras and Mahira chose not to save the beauties and instead voted for someone else. This was just the beginning, later their friendship turned into enmity, with Devoshami on one end, and Pahira on another. These two teams were always at loggerheads and indulged in fights quite frequently.

In fact, Devo remained utterly upset over Paras and Mahira even after her exit from the BB 13 house. She had taken a dig at Paras and Mahira for their game plan and expressed her dislike towards them on social media. Yesterday (May 6, 2020), Devoleena decided to do a fun 'Q and A' session with her fans on Twitter amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, and much as expected she was bombarded with questions.

One social media user also went on to ask Devo about how she felt when Paras and Mahira betrayed her on the show, despite being friends in the start. And Devo gave a straight answer without thinking much. She revealed that she was hurt by Pahira's betrayal. Yes, Devoleena was left disheartened and hurt by Paras and Mahira's disloyalty towards her and Rashami.

Take a look at Devo's reply here:

I was hurt — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) May 5, 2020

Well, we don't know with Paras, Mahira, and Devo are in talking terms now that the show is over, but we hope they end their differences soon. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

