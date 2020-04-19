Devoleena Bhattacharjee shares adorable PHOTOS with her doggo; Sends important message on 'pet love'

Bigg Boss 13 fame Devoleena Bhattacharjee has recently shared a few adorable pictures with her pet dog, Angel. She has also shared an important message related to pet love and care along with the same post.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee has reached the heights of popularity post her stint in Bigg Boss 13 and the reasons are quite obvious. Her glamorous bahu-bani-babe avatar had already left the audience stunned when she entered the show hosted by . However, as we all know, the journey of the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress was short-lived in Bigg Boss because of her serious back injury. Many of her fans were disappointed back then because of Devo’s sudden exit from the show.

However, the Bengali beauty returned to the Bigg Boss house once again later on much to the rejoice of her fans and well-wishers. But this time she made a comeback not as a contestant but as her BFF ’s connection. Moreover, her activeness during tasks was seen once again in one of the episodes post her third entry into the show. Well, we are calling it the third entry because, for the unversed, Devoleena along with Rashami was earlier evicted during the mini finale of the show that was held in the fourth week.

In present times, the actress is enjoying her quarantine break with her loved ones and we can get the evidence of the same through her frequent social media posts. Speaking of this, we have recently come across Devoleena’s latest pictures on her Instagram handle which are all things adorable. This is because she is seen posing with none other than her cute pet dog, Angel. The actress is seen hugging her furry friend while lying on the bed in the candid pictures. On the other hand, Devoleena is seen clad in a simple t-shirt and matching pajamas as seen in the pictures. Most importantly, she has shared a message on the caption which is worth a read. Here’s what the actress writes, “they are not meant to be abandoned but to be loved & cared. And not to forget they don’t spread #corona but love onlyyy Love.. love you meri shonuuuuuuuuuuu.”

Check out the pictures below:

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13's Devoleena Bhattacharjee displays her content mood amid quarantine break in this monochrome PIC)

On the professional front, if there is one show which is credited to have Devoleena instant fame, it is Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. The actress earned praises for her stellar performance as Gopi Bahu in the show and the rest is history. She was cast opposite Mohammad Nazim in the daily soap and the audience loved their on-screen chemistry too. For the unversed, the show which was set in the backdrop of Rajkot, Gujarat went on to become one of the most-watched TV programs at that time.

Coming back to Devoleena Bhattacharjee, ardent fans of the actress will never forget her fun banters with co-contestants inside the Bigg Boss house. She developed a strong bond with Rashami Desai during that time and the two of them still happen to be good friends. The two BFFs often catch up with each other through video calls during the lockdown period that has been imposed all over the country owing to the Coronavirus scare. A few days back, Rashami had also shared a snapshot of the same on her social media handle.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×