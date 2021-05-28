Devoleena Bhattacharjee shares her PIC from Bigg Boss 13 with a motivational post: Be grateful for everything

Devoleena Bhattacharjee posted a picture from Bigg Boss 13 which inspires her and makes her feel nothing is impossible.

The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee is one of the most popular actresses in the Indian television industry. The actress was seen in Bigg Boss 14 and became popular owing to her short-tempered behaviour and friendship with the actress Rakhi Sawant. The actress was a contestant on the show Bigg Boss 13 as well, but she had to leave the show due to a back injury. Devoleena recently took to Instagram to spread positivity in the world.

Devoleena shared a picture of herself on social media from Bigg Boss 13 when she was going through a lot of pain. The actress shared that she was going through a very difficult situation and only her housemates, doctors and God knew the pain she was enduring. She shared that this picture acts as a motivation for her whenever she is feeling low, as it makes her feel that nothing is impossible. Devoleena shared that she was in so much pain that she had lost all hopes of living a normal life.

But the situation has changed for her now as she has healed, and she wanted to inspire people who are in pain. The star asked them to be grateful for everything and they will get better soon. She wrote in the caption, “But see here i am..Walking,Running,Gyming,Dancing…What not?? Thank you each & everyone for the prayers & blessings..Be grateful for everything & eventually you will experience the Magic..”

See the post here-

Devoleena is a very popular name in TV industry. She is known for her remarkable acting skills and strong opinions. The actress became famous after playing the role of Gopi Bahu in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and presently she is acting in its season 2.

