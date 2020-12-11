Devoleena Bhattacharjee shares late Divya Bhatnagar's chats, PICS exposing Gagan's torture and lies

Devoleena Bhattacharjee took to her social media handle to share late Divya Bhatnagar's chats with her friend, where she is exposing her husband Gagan Gabru's violent and abusive behaviour against her. She also shared a picture of Divya's scar that was caused by Gagan's beatings. Read on.

Divya Bhatnagar lost her battle to Coronavirus a few days ago. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress bid her heavenly abode at the age of 34, leaving everyone in pain. Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who was a close friend of Divya, is shaken by her demise. After Divya's sudden passing away, Devoleena had accused her husband Gagan Gabru of domestic violence and brutality. In a video, Devoleena shared how Gagan used to torture Divya, and had affairs outside marriage.

Devoleena's revelations about Gagan sent shockwaves across. Late Divya's brother also alleged Gagan of torturing and abusing her sister. Now, Devoleena has yet again exposed Gagan, but this time with proof. Yesterday, Devoleena took to her Instagram handle to share some chats of late Divya, wherein she is seen revealing about Gagan's torture against her, his violent behaviour, his lies, his abusive nature, and more. She also shared a picture of Divya's injury. As per Devoleena, Gagan had beaten Divya brutally, and thus the bad bruises on her hand. The actress also shared screenshots of comments of Divya's neighbours about Gagan.

ALSO READ: Devoleena Bhattacharjee ACCUSES late Divya Bhatnagar's husband Gagan of domestic violence, torture and abuse

In the chats, Divya is seen revealing how Gagan forced her to be in an open marriage with her. Not only this but Gagan also broke Divya's ties with her family, threatening to kill her brother if she went against him. Devoleena also shared the picture of the NC (Non Cognizable) complaint that Divya had filed against Gagan.

With these chats, messages, comments, NC report, and scare photo, Devoleena wrote, 'Ok so sharing a few of the incidents and also the chats between Divya and her friend and also her neighbour who is the witness of all. The assault she had gone through no can even be imagined.' She urged people to fight against domestic violence and punish the culprit.

Take a look at Devoleena's post here:

