Devoleena Bhattacharjee shares what happens when she meets her pet Angel after 25 days; Watch

Devoleena Bhattacharjee is an immensely talented actress and has been a part of the television industry for a long time now. She rose to fame with the show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. She essayed the role of Gopi in it and received a lot of appreciation. The actress is active on her social media handle and often shares pictures and videos on her Instagram handle. Devoleena had recently traveled to Assam for her brother's wedding and had shared numerous photos and videos from the functions.

Devoleena had a fun time in her hometown and she flooded our Instagram feed with amazing snaps. Today, the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress uploaded an adorable video as she returned back to Mumbai. Devoleena recorded her pet Angel's reaction as she meets her after 25 days. Angel looked extremely happy and can be seen wagging her tail with excitement after seeing Devoleena. Sharing this video, Devoleena captioned, "After 25 days when we met @angel_bhattacharjee".

Devoleena was last seen in a short film titled, 'First Second Chance'. Earlier, Devoleena had expressed her joy in playing Vaidehi's role, she said, "I'm playing the role of Vaidehi. I hope my audience enjoy watching me as it's a completely different role from what I acted before. I'm really delighted to be part of this project." Along with Devoleena, Renuka Shahane was also a part of 'First Second Chance'.

First Second Chance is a love story and is inspired by real life. It narrates the scenario of having a second chance in a relationship. The film also stars Ananth Mahadevan, Saahil Uppal and Nikhil Sangha.

