Devoleena Bhattacharjee shocked by horrific incident near her building & wishes to stay with her mom

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya fame Devoleena Bhattacharjee lives in Goregoan East in a high rise building. The actress lives alone with just her pet. She has become very terrified after a shocking incident in the building. She shared in an interview with Etimes, that a domestic help in an adjacent building was killed by a man from the building's housekeeping team. The body was then dumped by him on the railway tracks.

Devoleena said, "I am terrified after this incident and staying at home alone with my pet has suddenly become a bit scary. The incident happened in the same premises where I live. After what has happened, I salute the cops for taking action so fast but I also feel that gated societies and all residential buildings should have good safety measures and checks on the kind of staff they are hiring."

Devoleena adds, "Mumbai is a safe city and I live alone here. There has never been any reason to feel unsafe. But, sometimes, you do feel unsafe when you go for a walk around your building and because you are an actress, people keep looking at you and make you feel uncomfortable. Now after this, I would not like to let any new person come into my apartment. It is quite scary. However, at the end of the day, I would like to say that Mumbai is a safe city for women."

She added that her brother is getting married soon and so till then her mother will continue living in Assam but after the wedding is over, she wants her to move in. She added that it wiill make her feel good and she will no longer be living just with her pet in Mumbai.

On the work front, Devoleena has a few projects lined up. She will be seen in a short film with Renuka Shahane and there are few more projects as well.

