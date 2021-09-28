Devoleena Bhattacharjee on Sidharth Shukla’s demise: I wish Shehnaaz fulfills all those dreams that he saw for

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who was seen along with Sidharth Shukla in Bigg Boss 13, opened up on the actor’s sudden demise and how it disturbed her. During an interview with a leading daily, the actress said that she has understood that ‘life is very uncertain’.

Speaking to ETimes, Devoleena said as an actor and as a human being she has understood one thing that life is very uncertain. The actress says she has lost several close ones in the last year including Divya Bhatnagar, Pista Dhakad, Sushant Singh, and now Sidharth Shukla’s death has left her broken from inside.

Devoleena said that it was Sidharth’s prayer meet by Brahmakumaris changed her. “When Sidharth Shukla's incident happened I was totally disturbed and shaken from inside. But when I heard the Brahmakumaris at the prayer meet organised for him and their words about Sidharth, it moved me. They said that soul is always there and it's only the body that leaves us. And if you release it happily when he is born somewhere else, he will comeback happily. That's the reason I pray for Sidharth's soul. Main chahati hoon woh acche se wapas aaye. My deepest condolences to aunty," Devoleena shared.

Devoleena also called Sidharth’s mother a strong lady. The actress also hoped that Shehnaaz now fulfils the dreams Sidharth had seen for her. The Saathiya actress said, “Rita aunty is such a strong lady. All my love to Shehnaaz. I am sure and I know it is not easy to come out of such a tragic incident and she will take some time to be normal. I just wish that she fulfills all those dreams that Sidharth saw for her. I really wish her luck and lots of love.”

Devoleena further said that it was a very difficult situation for Shehnaaz and how much ever someone talks to her nobody can take away her pain.