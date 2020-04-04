Devoleena Bhattacharjee on SidNaaz’s chemistry in Bhula Dunga: They would look good as brother and sister

Days after Devoleena Bhattacharjee gave a thumbs up to Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai’s pair, the former Bigg Boss 13 contestant has expressed her opinion about Shehnaaz Gill’s chemistry with the Balika Vadhu star.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill were one of the most talked about couples in Bigg Boss 13 and their sizzling chemistry did leave everyone in awe. The two were often seen painting the town red with their mushy romance and it was once again visible in their first music video Bhula Dunga. While the fans are in awe of their equation, Devoleena Bhattacharjee doesn’t coincide with the majority and believes that SidNaaz has no chemistry at all. In fact, the former BB13 contestant believes that Sidharth makes a better pair with Rashamir Desai rather than Shehnaaz.

Devoleena made this statement during an interview with Spotboye wherein she stated that SidNaaz will look good as brother and sister but not as a couple. She also asserted that the Balika Vadhu actor treats Punjab’s . The television actress did emphasise that while she isn’t defaming anyone, she is trying to be honest about SidNaaz’s much hyped chemistry. "I just said that I don't see any chemistry between them. I had told this inside the Bigg Boss 13 House too. And, I am being very honest. Sidharth once told us that he treats Shehnaaz like a child. Sidharth is mature and I am not saying that Shehnaaz is not a nice girl. On the contrary, Sidharth and Rashami together exuded far more chemistry, despite being not very cool with each other. I think Sidharth and Shehnaaz would look good as brother-sister or friends, but not as a couple. I am not defaming anybody,” Devoleena was quoted saying.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time that Devoleena had expressed her blunt opinions about SidNaaz. Earlier, the diva had asserted that she loves Rashami’s chemistry with Sidharth and even mentioned that Shehnaaz was nothing without the Balika Vadhu star. Her opinions hadn’t gone down with SidNaaz’s fans who ended up trolling her mercilessly on social media following which Devoleena had filed a complaint with Maharashtra’s Cyber Cell. We wonder how Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s fan army will react to Devoleena’s recent statement.

