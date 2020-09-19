Devoleena Bhattacharjee on Sunil Grover's hilarious Topi Bahu spoof: Ready to help her as my younger sister

Sunil Grover recently put up a hilarious act in his comedy show while dressing up as Topi Bahu. Saath Nibhaana Saathiya's Devoleena Bhattacharjee now reacts to the same.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya won the hearts of millions of audience when it premiered on television a few years back. The show featuring Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rupal Patel, Rucha Hasabnis, and others was a huge hit and fared well at the TRP charts. Now, thanks to the ‘Rasode Mein Kaun Tha’ rap song, the daily soap will soon be back with its second season. In the midst of all this, another hilarious video made by Sunil Grover around the show has gone viral.

The comedian-actor dresses as Topi Bahu and she happens to be a carbon copy of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’s Gopi Bahu. She does some hilarious stuff that includes putting on makeup in a unique manner and washing herself along with the clothes inside the washing machine. Now, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who happens to be the original Gopi Bahu, has reacted to this hilarious act put up by Grover in his comedy show. The actress reveals that she finds the video funny.

Devoleena also recalls the time when her friends used to call her Topi Bahu for fun. Talking about the show, the former Bigg Boss contestant says that the viewers still remember the star cast even after it went off-air three years ago. She further cites the audience’s love to be the reason for the fun things made on SBS. The actress once again reacts to Topi Bahu here and says that she is ready to help the latter as a younger sister if she needs any help or guidance.

Credits :Times of India

