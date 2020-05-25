Devoleena Bhattacharjee takes a dig at Mayur Verma for cyber complaint against her; Calls it 'publicity stunt'

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge fame Mayur Verma recently filed a cyber complaint against Devoleena Bhattacharjee and here's how the former Bigg Boss 13 contestant has reacted to it.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee made many heads turn with her bold and straightforward avatar in Bigg Boss 13. However, she had to quit the show mid-way owing to her back injury. But, ever since then, Devo has been grabbing eyeballs for whatever she does. The Saath Nibhana Saathiyaa actress is back in the news and is making headlines again, but this time for not all the good reasons. Mujhse Shaadi Karoge fame Mayur Verma has filed a cyber complaint against her. Yes, you read that right!

The actor claims that Devoleena is trying to tarnish his image. He shared a glimpse of the cyber complaint copy on his Twitter handle and said that since things went above the head, he had to take help from the cyber department against the actress. Well, their rivalry started on Twitter sometime back after Devoleena criticised Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's song 'Bhula Dunga'. She has been brutally trolled for SidNaaz fans for her opinions and had also filed a complaint against some fans. The very matter had also lead to a war of words between Devoleena and Mayur on Twitter, as he is a 'good friend' of Shehnaaz and supported her. Since then, Devo had been liking all posts against him and Shehnaaz on social media. But, nobody knew that their Twitter fight would take such an ugly turn.

The report read,'Devolina has tried to defame me before and today she liked a photo on Twitter which was trying to tarnish my image, she has always been doing this. She first tries to down my image on Twitter and later supports it. I have been trolled many times by her and her fans. Right now I'm getting out of my tolerance and dropping my image, So I want to give this thing in cybercrime.'

Now, Devoleena has taken a jibe at Mayur for filing the cyber complaint and has tagged it as a publicity stunt of sorts. She took to her Twitter handle to open up about the controversy and said that Mayur is just trying to get in her name. Calling Mayur a loser, she requested media houses to not call her regarding this fiasco as she is not going to address it as she does not need attention like Mayur.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, the Bengali beauty said that she does not know who Mayur Verma is and why he is using her name. She added that it maybe a publicity stunt by him and she believes ignoring it is bliss. Further, he said that she does not want to be tagged with people who she does not even know, and if her name is doing anything good to him, then God bless him.

Take a look at Devoleena's tweets here:

just felt like...Request to all media portals dont msg or call me for such a crap & a loser.I dont need attention.& how can you all give the attention to thisAnyway have a good day.I swear never ever heard or seen a loser like this — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) May 24, 2020

I heard someone is dying to get media attention by using my name..Kind of a publicity stunt..nothing elsehttps://t.co/olx1Uz7Vuo — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) May 24, 2020

Its not me darling.Its the media..kisi bhi xyz k saath mera name tag kar dete hai aur news bana dete https://t.co/qf2UE5GZLl i am requesting them to spare me. https://t.co/yjuVFUhQvU — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) May 24, 2020

