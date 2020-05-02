Devoleena Bhattacharjee takes our breath away with her flawless selfies; BFF Rashami Desai leaves a comment

Devoleena Bhattacharjee grabs attention again with the latest selfies that she has shared on her Instagram handle. Check them out.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s fan following has increased manifold post her entry into the Bigg Boss house last year. Everyone including the other housemates and the audience was quite amazed by her bahu-bani-babe avatar. Needless to say, the actress was already a known celebrity before entering Bigg Boss. However, as luck would have it, Devo got eliminated from the controversial reality show during the mini finale which has held in the fourth week. However, she did make a comeback to the show later on.

And once again, the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress left no stone unturned in making her presence felt at the BB house. But her journey was short-lived as she had to leave the show midway owing to a serious back injury. Well, the viewers were quite excited when Devoleena made another entry into Bigg Boss later on not as a contestant but as best friend ’s connection. The actress fought against all odds for her BFF during that brief period. And for the record, Rashami and Devoleena continue to be the best of friends even after the show’s end.

As we speak of this, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who is frequently active on social media has recently shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle which are sure to send her fans into a frenzy. The actress is seen wearing a red outfit teamed up with a black shrug in the pictures. She also wears a red hairband with white polka dots all over it. To add more weightage to the entire look, Devoleena ties up a multicolored scarf on her neck. Overall, the actress looks flawless in the selfies as she dons a minimal makeup look with a nude lip color. Devo writes on her caption, “My dil goesss.........” In the midst of all this, Rashami Desai has left a comment on the former’s post that reads, “ Will you call back.”

Check out Devoleena’s pictures below:

Well, it’s not much difficult to figure out what Rashami means by her comment. It seems like she is not able to get in touch with the OMG girl on the phone and hence the comment. Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s friendship blossomed inside the Bigg Boss house and right now it won’t be wrong to call them the most adorable BFFs of the Indian telly town. Devoleena has been quite supportive of Rashami’s decisions when it comes to the latter’s personal life and multiple instances prove the same. For instance, the Dil Se Dil Tak actress found full support in Devo when she decided to call it quits with . In fact, the latter had advised Rashami to rethink her decision of being with Arhaan Khan and it seems like the Uttaran actress paid heed to the same. On the professional front, Devoleena Bhattacharjee initially rose to fame with the popular daily soap Saath Nibhaana Saathiya in which she portrayed the role of Gopi Bahu. She was paired up opposite Mohammad Nazim in the show and their on-screen chemistry was loved by everyone.

