Devoleena Bhattacharjee travels to Assam for her brother's wedding; Shares PICS with the newlyweds

Devoleena Bhattacharjee is an immensely talented actress and has been a part of the television industry for a long time now. She rose to fame with the show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. She essayed the role of Gopi in it and received a lot of appreciation. The actress is quite active on her social media handle and often shares pictures and videos on her Instgram handle. Devoleena recently traveled to her hometown Assam and has been sharing amazing pictures from her vacation.

Recently, Devoleena dropped beautiful pictures with her family as her brother got married. The actress first shared a picture of the newlyweds on her Instagram handle and captioned it, "Together for Life. My lovelies. Shower all your love & bless the beautiful couple for a beautiful married life ahead. The newest & youngest member of #Bhattacharjee family @sonowalprismita WELCOME HOME MRS. BHATTACHARJEE".

Later, she dropped several photos with her family and captioned them, "FAMILIA. #devoleena #assamdiaries".

Devoleena was last seen in a short film titled, 'First Second Chance'. Earlier, Devoleena had expressed her joy in playing Vaidehi's role, she said, "I'm playing the role of Vaidehi. I hope my audience enjoy watching me as it's a completely different role from what I acted before. I'm really delighted to be part of this project." Along with Devoleena, Renuka Shahane was also a part of 'First Second Chance'.

First Second Chance is a love story and is inspired by real life. It narrates the scenario of having a second chance in a relationship. The film also stars Ananth Mahadevan, Saahil Uppal, and Nikhil Sangha.

