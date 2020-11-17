Devoleena Bhattacharjee TROLLED for calling herself 'BB Queen'; Wants THIS celeb as wild card in Bigg Boss 14

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee recently faced a backlash from Twitterati after she called herself 'Queen on BB.' Here's how she has reacted to it.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee is known for speaking her mind. The actress wears her heart on her sleeves and does not shy away from putting her unfiltered opinions across. Yesterday, Devo caught everyone's attention after she angrily reacted to 's bringing up and 's eviction from BB 13 during Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar. The former Bigg Boss 13 contestant was irked and tweeted, 'Bigg Boss mujhe gussa mat dilao.'

While she took a dig at BB 14 makers for stating that Shardul Pandit and Rubina Dilaik got equivalent votes during nominations, it was her following statement that made her the target of the troll army. The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 actress claimed to be the 'Queen of Bigg Boss.' She had said, 'I am the first and only Queen of Bigg Boss till now.' Within moments, netizens started trolling Devoleena for her statement and she received a lot of backlash. Well, Devo was here pointing out about the King Queen task in Bigg Boss 13, but many misunderstood her and trolled her.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan have 'sweetest replies' for Shardul Pandit as he pours his heart to them

It was when one of her fans highlighted this point, that Devoleena finally reacted to the trolling. She asked her followers to let trollers say what they want, and don't indulge in such negativity. 'Let it be. As I said earlier chor ke daadi mein tinka. Inka toh bhagwan bhi bhala nahi kar sakta. You guys don't be bitter. Happy Diwali and a prosperous new year to all,' expressed Devoleena.

Further, the former BB 13 contestant also shared which international celebrity she wants to see as a wild card contestant in Bigg Boss 14. Poking fun, Devoleena wished to see former US President Donald Trump s BB 14 wild card entrant. She wrote, 'Wild card in BB.'

Take a look at Devoleena's tweets here:

Let it be.... as i said earlier chor k daadi mein tinka..inka toh bhagwan bhi bhala nahi kar sakta..You guys dont be bitter..Happy diwali and a properoys new year to all https://t.co/LR1wbGWks2 — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) November 16, 2020

Wild card in BB https://t.co/X2ODDsNWgm — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) November 16, 2020

Meanwhile, Devoleena has been watching Bigg Boss season 14 quite closely and expressing her point of view about the contestants on social media. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: November 16 Written Update: Eijaz, Rubina, Nikki, Jasmin, Kavita and Jaan get 'nominated'

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×