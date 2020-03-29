Devoleena Bhattacharjee TROLLED for remarks on Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaaz Gill's song; She gives a sassy reply

Bigg Boss 13 fame Devoleena Bhattacharjee quite did not like Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's chemistry in their recently released son Bhula Dunga. Here's what SidNaaz lovers had to say about this.

It's been more than a month that Bigg Boss 13 is over, but it looks like there has been no end to the fan wars yet. Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who had quite an interesting journey in the BB 13 house, came became the target of the troll army this time. Who was trolling her? Well, it was none other than #SidNaaz fans. All this happened after Devoleena expressed her views on Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's recently released song 'Bhula Dunga,' by Darshan Raval.

It so happened that yesterday, Devo and her BFF interacted with their fans over a live chat, to do away with their Coronavirus blues. During this interaction, one of the users asked, Devo about her reaction on Bhula Dunga. To which, the Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress said that she loved Sidharth in it, but did not find any chemistry between him and Shehnaaz. Clarifying the statement she said that the chemistry seemed missing because Sid is older and mature than Sana. This did not stop. Later, Devo also started shipping for Rashami and Sidharth jodi and rooted for #SidRa.

Devoleena's statements did not go down well with SidNaaz fans, who trolled her brutally for speaking ill about their favorite duo. From calling her jobless to naming her Potileena, the trolls sent her numerous hate messages. But, this did not deter Devoleena, who again showed her sassy side and trolled her trolls back. Yes, the actress gave them a befitting reply, showing them that is a no-nonsense person.

Take a look at Devo's replies to trolls here:

Devo is literally killing it on instagram.

Please go and support her there

Sidnaazis ki jam ke baja rahi hai and that too with absolute SWAG

These are some of her gems #DevoleenaBhattacharjee#RashamiDesai @TheRashamiDesai • @Devoleena_23 pic.twitter.com/WS8Rc1crUl

&mdash (@bhumika__maru) March 28, 2020

For the unversed, Bhula Dunga is Sid and Sana's first project after BB 13. The song was dropped on 24 March 2020 and received an overwhelming response by the audience. Within three days, the song has garnered more than 24 million views on YouTube. Paras Chhabra's ex-girlfriend, Akanksha Puri was in awe on SidNaaz's chemistry and showered them with love on social media. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

