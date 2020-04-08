Devoleena Bhattacharjee UNFOLLOWS Sidharth Shukla on social media days after being trolled by #SidNaaz fans

Devoleena Bhattacharjee has reportedly unfollowed Sidharth Shukla on social media for reasons best known to her. Read on for further details.

There is no doubt about this fact that the ardent fans of Bigg Boss are missing the show terribly after the end of the 13th season. With lots of time left for the next season to air, the fans are still keeping a tab on the lives of the former contestants who had left no stone unturned in entertaining them during the show. OMG girl Devoleena Bhattacharjee who is a former contestant of Bigg Boss 13 has been all over the news of late.

The actress had got into trouble with all the #SidNaaz fans a few days back and we will surely let you know the reason behind this. But first of all, we have another shocking piece of news for you. Devo, as she is fondly called by her fans, has unfollowed Sidharth Shukla on social media leaving everyone in utter shock. We all know that the actress was initially hostile towards the Bigg Boss 13 winner but later on shared a good rapport with him post her return to the show for a brief period.

She had also rooted for Sidharth’s win at that time and tried to mend things between the latter and too. Therefore, the news about her unfollowing Sidharth suddenly has surely left many of us baffled. On being asked about the same, the actress gave a rather blunt reply stating that she is having some issue with her Instagram and Twitter accounts, a fact that hardly anyone would be willing to buy at this point of time. While Devoleena cites this reason behind unfollowing Sidharth on social media, a few others think there are other hidden reasons behind the same.

As per some people, the actress is miffed with Sidharth for coming out in support of Shehnaaz Gill all the time because of which she has unfollowed him. In the midst of all these speculations, the actress has reportedly followed back Sidharth Shukla once again. While we can heave a sigh of relief that all is well between the two actors, there is something else that we want to share with our readers. Devoleena had commented on Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s chemistry in their music video Bhula Dunga a few days back.

While Devo said that she loved Sidharth in the video, she also added that Shehnaaz appeared younger to him. The actress then said that she would love to see Rashami Desai with Sidharth instead. This did not go well with #SidNaaz fans who trolled her on social media. Not only that, but Mayur Verma, a former contestant of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge also lashed out at her and asked her to apologize to #SidNaaz fans. The Bengali beauty also did not hold back and got into an indirect war of words with Mayur on social media while slamming him for questioning her comments on #SidNaaz’s chemistry. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, the actress has revealed that she is totally done with the entire issue. As of now, she is awaiting a green signal on the part of the doctors to continue with some new projects soon.

