Devoleena Bhattacharjee wishes Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday; Calls him her 'Childhood crush'

Devoleena Bhattacharjee takes to her Twitter handle to wish Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday. She has penned a beautiful note for him.

, who celebrated his birthday on November 2, is also called as ‘the king of romance’ by his fans. He started his acting journey with television and gradually moved to cinemas. Since 90s, he is considered to be one of the charming actors of Bollywood. He has ruled millions of hearts through his great performances in films and is still one of the most celebrated actors. Today, on his special occasion, not only Bollywood celebs but television celebs also wished him.

SRK is indeed a global star and his legacy is unfathomable. Now, Bigg Boss 13 contestant and TV actress, Devoleena Bhattacharjee took to her Twitter handle to wish the superstar. She has penned a wonderful birthday wish for SRK and also mentioned in her post that the superstar was her ‘childhood crush’. Her tweet read as, “Happy birthday to a person that’s charming, talented, inspiring and reminds me the beauty of romance. You are a childhood crush.” She also posted a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s birthday wish for SRK here:

Happy birthday to a person that’s charming, talented, inspiring and reminds me the beauty of romance. You are a childhood crush. @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/JZ3frOikFh — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) November 2, 2020

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan also took to his Twitter handle to thank his fans and colleagues for pouring in lovely birthday wishes for him on social media. He is currently in Dubai with his family and made a video for his fans from there itself. He thanked some of his fans for doing great charitable work on his birthday. Earlier, SRK had asked his fans not to gather outside his house on his birthday due to the ongoing pandemic.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan's 55th Birthday: Fans from all over celebrate virtually as they donate 5,555 Covid kits; PHOTOS

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Devoleena Bhattacharjee Twitter

Share your comment ×