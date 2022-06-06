Devoleena Bhattacharjee's character 'Gopi' turns 10; Actress announces comeback with Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2

Devoleena Bhattacharjee is an immensely talented actress and has been a part of the television industry for a long time now. She rose to fame with the show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. She essayed the role of Gopi in it and received a lot of appreciation. Now, the actress has announced her comeback to TV screens with her iconic character of Gopi in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2. She took to her social media to share this news with her fans.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Devoleena penned a heartfelt note as her character Gopi from Saath Nibhaana Saathiya completed 10 years. Sharing her gorgeous pictures, Devoleena writes, "10 Years As “Gopi”. It cant just be a coincidence. 06-06-2012 started my journey as gopi & on 06-06-2022 coming back to you again as gopi is nothing but blessings for me. It is not easy for me to express the gratitude towards the character. No matter whatever i do but Sathiya & Gopi is & will be always close to my heart & soul. Though i might not be a part of Sathiya 2 for a longer period. But reliving the character again even for a second is a great pleasure for me. With this i would like to thank @msrashmi2002_ mam for showing the love towards me & Gopi. @pawankumarmarut Sir yeh naa hota agar 10 saal pehle aapne apni Gopi nahi chunte. Always grateful to @starplus Coming to your screen As Gopi Soon. Stay Tuned. And Thank you my Extended Family. Without you all it wouldn’t have been possible. I LOVE YOU ALL. 10 YEARS OF DEVOLEENA AS GOPI. HURRAY." Her fans are excited to see her on the television screens again and have showered their love on Devoleena's post.

Check out Devoleena Bhattacharjee's post here:

Devoleena Bhattacharjee in First Second Chance:

Devoleena is all geared up to feature in a short film titled, 'First Second Chance'. Earlier, Devoleena had expressed her joy in playing Vaidehi's role, she said, "I'm playing the role of Vaidehi. I hope my audience enjoy watching me as it's a completely different role from what I acted before. I'm really delighted to be part of this project."

Along with Devoleena, Renuka Shahane is also a part of this film. First Second Chance is a love story inspired by real-life and it narrates the scenario of having a second chance in a relationship. The teaser of this film was released on 25th May and received a good response from the audience. First Second Chance also stars Ananth Mahadevan, Saahil Uppal, and Nikhil Sangha. The film is produced and directed by Lakshmi R Iyer.

Also Read: Devoleena Bhattacharjee shocked by horrific incident near her building & wishes to stay with her mom