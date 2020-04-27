Devoleena Bhattacharjee's latest PHOTOS in a floral dress are all about feeling 'happy vibes'; Check them out

Bigg Boss 13 fame Devoleena Bhattacharjee is giving us happy vibes with her latest pictures in which she looks pretty. Check out her pictures.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee has been hogging the limelight for the past few days owing to all the right reasons. The OMG girl has been making the most of social media to connect with her fans by sharing multiple pictures and videos regularly. The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress is enjoying her home quarantine to the fullest and is spending an ample amount of time with her family members. As revealed by her in an interview, her mother is currently also staying with her.

Devoleena was already a known TV star before she entered the Bigg Boss house. When the actress participated in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13 hosted by , the audience was quite amazed by her bahu-bani-babe avatar. She also received a lot of love from the fans owing to her stint in the show. However, her journey was short-lived when she along with and Shefali Bagga got evicted from the show in the mini finale week. However, Devo and Rashami did make a comeback to the show and were considered far stronger competitors than before.

But as luck would have it, Devoleena had to make a sudden exit from Bigg Boss yet again owing to a back injury that made it impossible for her to take part in tasks. Many of her fans and co-contestants were disappointed over her exit from the show. It seemed like Devo’s connection with the show was too strong when she once again returned not as a contestant but as Rashami Desai’s connection. Well, we will leave that for a later discussion. As of now, the actress has shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle which is sure to send her fans into a frenzy. She looks undeniably pretty in a light pink colored floral dress with dramatic sleeves. The actress has tied up her hair into a ponytail and opts for a highlighted makeup look with a light pink lip shade. The diva wears a pair of blue and white earrings that perfectly match her outfit. She strikes some adorable myriad expressions while holding a bunch of flowers and poses in front of the camera.

Now let’s go back to her Bigg Boss journey again. As mentioned above, the actress returned as Rashami Desai’s connection and fought for her in every task that they were assigned. Devoleena and Rashami continue to be good friends even now and keep in touch with each other frequently. Devo has been quite supportive of the latter’s decision of dumping her ex-flame, . The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress had recently stated in an interview that he has been trying to malign Rashami’s name and is harassing her mentally.

On the professional front, Devoleena Bhattacharjee rose to fame with the portrayal of the role of the innocent daughter-in-law Gopi Bahu in the popular daily soap Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. She was paired up opposite Mohammad Nazim in the show and their on-screen chemistry was loved by everyone. As stated by Devoleena, the two of them happen to be good friends in real life too.

