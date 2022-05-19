Devoleena Bhattacharjee's look from First Second Chance revealed, teaser of the film to release on THIS date

The immensely talented actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee has been a part of the television industry for a long time now. She rose to fame and became the audience's favourite with the show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. The actress received love and appreciation for her acting skills. Devoleena is now all set to star in a film titled 'First Second Chance'. Along with Devoleena Hum Aapke Hain Koun' fame actress Renuka Shahane is also a part of this film. The film is produced and directed by Lakshmi R Iyer.

Sharing Devoleena's first look from the film, Lakshmi R Iyer took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "Casting for Vaidehi was a challenge someone to match beautiful @renukash710 maam’s magic and aura. I am so glad @devoleena I found you and you came on board for this beautiful character the grace the poise the beauty of my Vaidehi you bring it all alive in every frame. Cant wait to present First Second Chance…teaser to be out on 25th May 11 am." Devoleena also commented on Lakshmi's post and wrote, "Thank you @iyer_lakshmi for the opportunity and its my honour to justify the character."

Earlier, Devoleena had expressed her joy in playing Vaidehi's role, she said, "I'm playing the role of Vaidehi. I hope my audience enjoy watching me as it's a completely different role from what I acted before. I'm really delighted to be part of this project."

First Second Chance is a love story and is inspired by real life. It narrates the scenario of having a second chance in a relationship. The film also stars Ananth Mahadevan, Saahil Uppal, and Nikhil Sangha.

