Devoleena Bhattacharjee's myriad expressions in her latest PHOTOS is sure to send fans into a frenzy

Devoleena Bhattacharjee does not need any introduction. The actress has reached the heights of popularity post her stint in the popular reality show Bigg Boss 13 that came to an end a few days back. The audience, as well as fellow housemates, were quite amazed post seeing her bahu-bani-babe avatar in the controversial show hosted by . However, Devoleena got evicted in the fourth week itself during the mini-finale of Bigg Boss leaving many of her fans disappointed.

However, fans rejoiced once again when she made a comeback to the show a few days later along with . Needless to say, Devoleena and Rashami eventually became the strongest contenders in the show. But it seems like Devo’s luck was not by her side as she had to leave Bigg Boss midway owing to a serious back injury that left her almost bedridden. Well, that was not an end to her story. The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress did make a comeback to the reality show one final time. However, she participated in the same as Rashami Desai’s connection.

As of now, Devoleena Bhattacharjee is making the most of quarantine spending quality time with loved ones, doing household errands, and of course, connecting with fans and well-wishers on social media. As we speak of this, the ex Bigg Boss contestant has shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle in which she looks ravishing. Devo, as she is fondly called by her fans and closed ones, is seen wearing a sleeveless crisp white dress with multiple pleats. The actress teams it up with a pair of matching silver earrings which further add weightage to her entire look. She lets down her straight hair and is seen giving myriad expressions in the pictures which are sure to send her fans into a frenzy.

Devoleena often keeps sharing candid and BTS pictures and videos on her social media handle regularly. Right from sharing candid selfies to hilarious videos, the actress loves to keep her fans updated with whatever is happening in her life. On the professional front, she rose to prominence post her stint in the popular daily soap Saath Nibhaana Saathiya which was one of the most loved and watched shows on Indian television. For the unversed, Devoleena portrayed the role of a naïve and innocent girl named Gopi in the show who is married off to a rich household. Well, the audience better knew her as Gopi Bahu. Moreover, her on-screen chemistry with co-actor Mohammad Nazim was also loved by everyone.

Devoleena developed a strong friendship with fellow housemate Rashami Desai while being inside the Bigg Boss house. The two of them continue to be BFFs even now and their strong bond is currently setting major friendship goals for all others out there. The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress has been quite supportive of Rashami’s decisions right from before and has been a constant support for the latter which is evident from multiple instances.

