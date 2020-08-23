Devoleena Bhattarcharjee OPENS UP on being away from family on birthday: I'm enjoying my day with Bappa

Devoleena Bhattacharjee is brimming with happiness as the actress is celebrating her birthday today. Recently, the former Bigg Boss 13 contestant spilled the beans on her birthday plans and revealed what she is wishing with for future. Read on.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, or should we call her Gopi Bahu! The talented actress became a household name with her scintillating performance in Star Plus' popular show Saath Nibhana Saathiya. While we all adored the loving and sanskaari Gopi Bahu in the show, the actress showed fans her real, bold, and beautiful side in Bigg Bos 13. When she entered the BB 13 house, she said that she wants to become the bahu-turned-babe, and this is exactly what she did. Fans adored her raw and real side on BB 13 and showered her with love.

Today, the Devo is beaming with happiness and she has all the reasons to do so. Well, the actress is celebrating her 'Happy wala Birthday' today, and her joy knows no bounds. While she is away from her family, her dear friend Gannu Bappa is beside her for her company. On this special day, Devo's fans, followers colleagues, and friends are showering her with immense love and happiness. From , to Dalljiet Kaur, from Vishal Singh to Mohammad Nazim and Tanya Sharma, many celebrities from the Telly world sent in their best wishes to Devoleena making her birthday 'extra special.'

In a recent chat, the Bengali beauty opened up about her birthday celebrations, plans, and what she is wishing for the future. She shared, 'Im alone this time as my family is in Assam. I'm missing them but we connected virtually yesterday night, and since yesterday, I'm living birthday vibes. I'm enjoying my bday with Ganpati Bappa as he is with me, so in a way, I feel blessed. This year my birthday wish will be good health for me and my family. And of course, I wish that the COVID-19 crisis should go away at the soonest, bringing back our normal days.'

The beautiful actress is sharing her birthday with her 'favourite' Gauahar Khan. The actress has been sharing pictures from her Ganpati celebrations at home as she spends time with her Bappa.

Take a look at Devoleena's posts here:

