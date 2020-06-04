Devoleena Bhattarcharjee will NOT be a part of Barrister Bahu; Producer confirms Aurra Bhatnagar to continue

Colors TV show Barrister Bahu has confirmed that Devoleena Bhattarcharjee will not replace child actor Aurra Bhatnagar in the show. Read on to know more.

Just a few days ago gossip mills were abuzz that Devoleena Bhattacharjee has finally been approached for her next show. It was said that the former Bigg Boss 13 contestant will be seen in Colors TV show Barrister Bahu. The actress was speculated to replace child actor Aurra Bhatnagar, who played the role of Bondita Das on the show. However, the rumours have been put to rest now, and it is confirmed that Devoleena will not be a part of Barrister Bahu. Yes, you read that right!

It was being heard that the daily soap was about to take a leap, and the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress would have entered in Aurra's shoes as the shoots resume in the Unlock 1.0 phase. But, a now a report in Times of India states that the makers of the show are planning no such leap, and have no plans to change the cast. Barrister Bahu's producer, Sumeet Mittal, confirmed the news with TOI and revealed that they have not approached any actor for the show. In fact, he said that they are not even considering any artiste to replace Aurra. He added that they are planning to continue with the 8-year-old girl, as the story has a lot to explore with the little one.

Aurra's mother, Deepti Bhatnagar Badoni, also opened up about the speculations that have been going on. She said that even they were coming across such rumours, but the production house has not informed or confirmed any such development with them. However, she added that she cannot say anything about the future, but as of now, Aurra will continue to be a part of Barrister Bahu.

It is still not revealed how the makers will manage to shoot new episodes with Aurra, owing to the government guidlines that need to be followed during the Coronavirus pandemic. Well, this news certainly comes as a disappointment for all Devoleena fans who were eagerly waiting for the actress to make a huge comeback on the small screen. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

