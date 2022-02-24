Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii's Additi Gupta on new character in show: It adds something interesting to storyline

'Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii' actress Additi Gupta, who is seen as Dr Deepika Sinha in the show, shares how the entry of actor Sid Makkar has given a new twist to the entire story.

Sid is playing the role of Dr Nikhil Sardesai and his fun camaraderie with Dr Deepika Sinha is being liked by the audience.

Talking about Nikhil's character in the show, Additi said: "Every new character adds something interesting to the show's narrative and that's exactly what Nikhil Sardesai's character brings to the storyline. He comes as a ray of hope for Dr Deepika who is going through a tough time. He truly believes in her hence he encourages her to go ahead and achieve her dreams without worrying about what the society thinks."

"This is something that Deepika really needed the right push and the much deserved respect. Dr Deepika and Nikhil's chemistry in the show can be called the first steps towards a long-lasting friendship," she added.

'Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil' actress shared more about Sid as an actor and her chemistry with him on-screen as well as off-screen.

"Sid Makkar is a great actor and a gem of a person who was an absolute joy to be around. It never felt like he was a new entrant on the show, the energy he brought was just amazing. We instantly connected so it actually helped to bring alive the chemistry on-screen. I hope the viewers enjoy their friendship and this new phase in Deepika's life."

Sid also opined the same as his co-actor Additi: "'Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii' is a very good show with smart writing and intelligent, progressive thoughts. The character sketches and arcs are foolproof and so are the dynamics of each character with one other. Nikhil and Deepika are two like-minded people who have connected because their wavelengths match and that is the most important block in the foundation of a relationship."

"Their friendship is new and budding and it's a pleasure to play a character that is sharply written, and act opposite someone like Additi who is an evolving, giving and intelligent actor," added 'Ye Hai Mohabbatein' actor.

'Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Also Read: Additi Gupta on Dhadkan Zindaggi KiI: The show has relatable narrative and approach