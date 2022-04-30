Dharam Yoddha Garud actress Parul Chauhan opens up on her marriage and not wanting kids

Parul Chauhan has been part of the TV industry for a long time now and has worked in numerous popular shows like Sapna Babul Ka... Bidaai, Rishton Se Badi Pratha, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, and others. She became quite popular for her role of Swarna in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress is presently seen in a prominent role in the fictional mythological show Dharam Yoddha Garud. Parul recent opened up about her personal life and her career gap of a few years, in an interview with Etimes.

Talking about her marriage, Parul shared, “I was very casual about things. But after meeting Chirag (Thakkar, husband), I radically changed as a person. I realise now that I had no goals then. I never understood someone else's perspective. But all that is a thing of the past.”

She added that Chirag and she never dated and he was introduced to her by co-actor Akanksha Juneja. She shared that they used to meet up but her co-actor was always with them. Slowly she started realising that Chirag is a very helpful person and became thick friends. She added that their parents suggested that they should become husband and wife.

She shared that she doesn’t want to have kids. She said, “That's my point of view as I have certain other plans for the future. So I am thinking that way. Aage kya hone wala hai, I can't say. Abhi mujhe nahi chahiye.”

She also shared about her down phase and how she didn’t work for a few years. She revealed that her body underwent a lot of hormonal changes and developed severe acne. She had become extremely thin and consulted numerous doctors. She was anxious to know why my face is getting spoiled and didn’t want to face people.

