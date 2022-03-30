Dharm Yoddha Garud’s Toral Rasputra feels lucky to get a chance to experiment with roles on TV

Actor Toral Rasputra is presently seen in the mythological fictional show, Dharm Yoddha Garud. The actress talked about her personal life with Hindustan Times. The actress shared her love for simplicity. She said it is nothing less than a headache for her when she has to go to a social gathering. Talking about her ways to deal with going to social events, which may involve her decking up, she replies that she doesn’t go anywhere. She says that she skips everything as she is not very social as compared to other actors.

Rasputra is a very private person and seldom talks about her personal life. On being asked if she wishes to fall in love, she said, “I’m open to love. I’m going with the flow. I’m not hiding anything. Nothing to talk about. Waiting patiently. My focus is my work. And I don’t talk much about my personal life.” She also added that she is very blunt, and doesn’t hide her emotions. If I’m not okay with certain things, I’m not. If I’m angry people will not come near me.”

Rasputra also shared, “I don’t see myself as a celebrity or a star. I’m just doing my job. I like my privacy and I’m very normal as a human being. I don’t feel I’m a misfit. I enjoy acting, and it’s my passion. I don’t feel I’m in the wrong place.”

The actress shared that she is ready to experiment with new roles. She added after a point people get stereotyped, but that has not happened with her.

