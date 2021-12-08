Dharmendra and Asha Parekh have a gala time as they grace India’s Best Dancer 2; Video

India’s Best Dancers season 2 is gaining a lot of attention from viewers for its dance performances. Contestants are winning audiences' hearts. The makers welcome celebrities on the show to encourage their confidence. This time Dharmendra and Asha Parekh will be seen gracing the show and enjoying their time. To note, they were one of the most super hit on-screen pairs of their time and had delivered many hits at the box office.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Sony wrote, “Bollywood ki iconic aur superhit jodi, @aapkadharam ji aur #AshaParekh ji aa rahe hai iss weekend humare manch par chaar chaand lagane. Take a trip down the memory lane with this iconic duo on #IndiasBestDancer season 2, iss weekend Sat-Sun, raat 8 baje, sirf Sony par.” The video starts with Dharmendra and Asha entering the stage and Maniesh Paul welcoming them. Then the next scene shows actors dancing on the song ‘Badraa Chhae Ki Jhoole’.

The song is from the film ‘Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke’ that released in 1969. Judges Malaika Arora, Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapoor were seen encouraging them.

Watch the promo here:

Dharmendra and Asha Parekh have worked in nine films together. On the work front, Dharmendra will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The actor is celebrating his birthday today and his children including Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Esha Deol have wished him on social media.

