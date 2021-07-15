Dharmendra gets teary-eyed remembering Dilip Kumar on Indian Idol 12: ‘I haven’t recovered from the shock yet’

Evergreen star Dharmendra is all set to grace the stage of Indian Idol 12 this weekend. During his appearance, the Sholay actor pays a heartfelt tribute to late actor Dilip Kumar Saab. Watch it here

Weeks after the demise of Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar, veteran star Dharmendra, will once again be seen paying a heartfelt tribute to the later actor on the stage of singing-reality TV show Indian Idol 12. Reminiscing the old memories of the iconic star, Dharmendra said that he hasn’t recovered from the shock of the tragic demise of Dilip Kumar Saab. While talking about the star, Dharmendra got emotional and teary-eyed articulating he wasn’t ready to bid goodbye to Dilip Kumar yet.

“The first film I ever watched was of Dilip Kumar. Upon seeing the movie, my heart was filled with immense love for him. I wished to join the industry and receive the same amount of love as people gave him. It was my dream to meet him and become like him. Dilip Kumar wasn’t just a prolific artist, he was also a humble human being. I can say that I stole light and inspiration from him to brighten up the lamp of my dream. For me, there can never be any other artist who can ever match the artistic prowess of Dilip Kumar”, said Dharmendra.

Watch the emotional video of Dharmendra below:

Previously, in another emotional tribute posted by him on social media, Dharmendra expressed, “Naukri karta, cycle pe aata jaata, filmi posters mein apni jhalak dekhta, raaton ko jaagta, anhone khwab dekhta, subah utkar aayne se puchta `mai Dilip Kumar ban sakta hun kya?" He continued, "Saira ne jab kaha. `Dharam , dekho Sahab ne palak jhapki hai` Dosto, jaan nikal gai meri. Maalik mere pyaare bhai ko jannat naseeb kare. Dosto, mujhe dikhwa nahin aata lekin main apne jazbaat par qaaboo bhi nahin paata. Apne samajh ke kah jaata hoon."

ALSO READ| Indian Idol 12 welcomes the iconic 70mm pair Dharmendra & Anita Raj; HERE’s when they will appear on the show​

Credits :Sony TV Twitter

Share your comment ×