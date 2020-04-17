Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora Love Story: Star couple's journey will give you real life Karan & Preeta vibes

Here's how Kundali Bhagya star Dheeraj Dhoopar fell in love with his real life Preeta aka Vinny Arora.

The Indian Television world is filled with lovey-dovey couples. But, there's one couple who has won all our hearts. We're talking about Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora. The duo is one of the craziest yet the cutest couple's in Telly Town. While he charms everyone with his dimples, she grabs eyes for her innocence. They share a magical bond of love and warmth in their relationship. The duo is compatible with each other in all ways. Whether it is their fashion sense or their oh-so-romantic snaps on social media, their chemistry is too hard to reach.

Dheeraj is currently wowing the audience as Karan Luthra in Kundali Bhagya opposite Shraddha Arya (Preeta). Fans love Shraddha and Karan's on-screen chemistry and cannot take their eyes off them. However, Dheeraj shares better chemistry with someone else. Well, we're talking about his wifey Vinny. While many of us cannot stop rooting for #PreeRan, after this article, you'll also be forced to ship for #ViRaj. Today, we're diving Telly world's cutest couple Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora's Love Story. The star couple's awe-inspiring journey will surely give you real-life Karan and Preeta vibes.

Here's a timeline of Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora's Love Story:

1. The first meeting:

No guessing! Just like ample of other actors, Dheeraj and Vinny is a reel life turned real-life couple. Well, the two first met on the sets of their show Mata Pitah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg in 2009. For them, it was 'love at first sight.' Strings got attached and they started seeing each other instantly. While the duo never spoke about their relationship openly, nothing is hidden from the little birdie's eye. Their off-screen chemistry and bond were started making the noise, and soon it was known to all.

2. Making it official:

After knowing, understanding each other in and out, the duo decided to make it official. Yes, after dating for 6 long years, they finally decided to tie the knot. Vinny and Dheeraj wanted to stay forever. They planned to take the plunge and jump into the pool of a 'Happily married life.'

3. The beautiful V day:

The year 2016 saw a lot of wedding bells ring in the town. From and Mohit Sehgal to and Vivek Dahiya, Telly couples decided on a forever that year. And among these was also our cuties, Dheeraj and Vinny. The Mumbai girl and Delhi boy tied the knot in a traditional wedding in the capital city. It was a Punjabi affair full of dhamaal and masti. The guest list was filled with popular names including Pracheen Chauhan, Pradyuman, Ridhi Dogra and Raqesh Vashisht and very obviously the Sasural Simar Ka team.

4. Being best friends and lovers:

Dheeraj and Vinny are head-over-heels in love, and there's no denying to the fact. They have loved each other truly, completely and madly. For the actor, Vinny is his go-to person. Just like we confine into our BFF's for advice, Dheeraj straight up goes to his wifey. Whether it is a professional or personal life, Vinny is Dheeraj's all-time adviser. The actress has tattooed Dheeraj's name on her ring finger as a symbol of their love.

5. Working together again:

Vinny and Dheeraj are a power couple, both on-screen and off-screen. However, its been long since the two spread their magic on TV. But, Dheeraj is hoping that they would jump back again and is just waiting for a good offer to knock their doors. The actor had also expressed his wish on doing a dancing reality show with his wifey as he feels Vinny is a fabulous dancer. But due to Dheeraj's work commitments, they are not being able to churn out time.

6. Extending their family:

Ever since their marriage, their fans have been waiting to hear the good news, but there's still time for it. Yes, Dheeraj feels that Vinny and he are still kids. They need time to have a baby of their own and become proud parents. However, he revealed that it will happen. As of now they are travelling the world and loving the phase.

7. Happily ever after:

Life after marriage certainly changes, it did for Vinny also, but only for the good. The beautiful actress revealed that marriage has helped her discover a new side to herself. In fact, this new phase has helped both of them understand their priorities better. Balancing work and personal life, and keeping love alive is difficult. But, the couple has a self-made formula. They keep surprising each other by planning holidays. Well, what better than spending quality time together!

They are a perfect balance of cuteness and real couple goals, aren't they?

Credits :Pinkvilla

