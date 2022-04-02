Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora open up on embracing parenthood; Say ‘It feels magical’

Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar, who is married to Vinny Arora for over five years, has all the reasons to be on cloud nine these days. After all, the couple is entering a new phase of their lives and are expecting their first baby in August this year. On Saturday, they took to their Instagram handles to share the good news with their fans. Sharing the excitement about embracing parenthood, Dheeraj and Vinny believe that this is the most blissful phase of their lives. The soon-to-be mom Vinny, while speaking her heart said that this feeling is surreal.

In an interview with TOI, Vinny revealed, "We initially did not plan on starting a family, but we felt that the time was right to begin a new phase in our life. We certainly did not wish to have a baby during the lockdown, because we did not want to bring a child into a world of uncertainty and fear. We didn't want to celebrate the arrival of our first child amidst any restrictions."

On the other hand, the daddy to be Dheeraj spoke about embracing fatherhood and said that he feels more responsible towards his family now. He also stated that fatherhood is like learning on the job and that he needs to prioritise things in his life. The Kundali Bhagya actor also showered love on Vinny and called her his lucky charm. Dheeraj also emphasised that he is confident about Vinny acing the motherhood responsibilities perfectly.

For the uninitiated, Dheeraj and Vinny had met each other on the sets of Maat Pita Ke Charno Mein Swarg. They have tied the knot on November 16, 2016, and often dish out major relationship goals.

