Dheeraj Dhoopar on exiting Kundali Bhagya: Moving on from the show was demand of the script & need of the hour

There have been rumours doing rounds on social media about Kundali Bhagya's lead Dheeraj Dhoopar leaving the show. The actor has been part of the show for a long duration of 5 years, and his pairing with female lead Shraddha Arya was loved by the audience. The actor became a household name from the show and enjoys a massive fan following on social media. The actor recently opened up with Etimes, on his exit from the show and his future prospects.

Talking about him leaving the show, Dheeraj shared, “KB has given me name, fame and stardom. The show is my baby and I am very attached to my character, Karan Luthra. I am grateful to Ekta Kapoor for curating such an amazing character for me. But moving on from the show was the demand of the script and the need of the hour. The makers and I mutually and amicably arrived at this conclusion. Coincidentally, the exit of the character and me getting other opportunities happened at the same time.”

Talking about his last few days on the sets, he said, “I still can’t believe that I am no longer a part of Kundali Bhagya. The feeling is yet to sink in. Karan and Dheeraj are alike and hence, there is no way that I can be separated from Karan. I am bidding adieu to KB with a heavy heart but as I said, the time is opportune to embark on a new journey both for the show and me.”

Talks about his future plans, he shared that for the last one-and-a-half years, he has been trying to make inroads into Bollywood, Punjabi films and OTT, and now he can see things working out for him. He added that he didn’t want to switch to another medium just for the heck of it and would like to be associated with interesting projects irrespective of the medium. He shared that he won’t abandon the small screen and will take up a TV show if it’s interesting. He wishes to be known as an actor who is fluid and transcends mediums.

Also read- Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya cherishes best moments with Dheeraj Dhoopar amid reports of him quitting show