Dheeraj Dhoopar gets a heartwarming farewell from Kundali Bhagya team as they decorate his vanity van; Watch

Dheeraj Dhoopar is a prominent name of the entertainment industry and he became audience's favourite with his excellent acting skills in the show Kundali Bhagya. The actor was paired with Shraddha Arya, and the on-screen couple enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Dheeraj Dhoopar has recently declared his exit from the show, which came as a huge disappointment for #Preran fans. The actor cherishes his role in the show and team will also miss him greatly. The Kundali Bhagya team did a special gesture for him to make his farewell special.

Dheeraj Dhoopar offered a glimpse inside his vanity van as there was a sweet surprise for him and his fans. His entire vanity van was decorated with balloons and ribbons. There were pictures of him all over the place with quote like “keep calm we miss you Dheeraj Sir”, “Miss you Dheeraj”, “Miss you DD” and more. The whole vanity was beautifully lit up and decorated with multicolor balloons. Dheeraj wrote ‘Blessed’ with heart emoji on the post.

See pics here-

Dheeraj Dhoopar had been playing the role of Karan in the show Kundali Bhagya for more than 5 years. Talking about his exit with Etimes, he shared, “Talking about him leaving the show, Dheeraj shared, “KB has given me name, fame and stardom. The show is my baby and I am very attached to my character, Karan Luthra. I am grateful to Ekta Kapoor for curating such an amazing character for me. But moving on from the show was the demand of the script and the need of the hour. The makers and I mutually and amicably arrived at this conclusion. Coincidentally, the exit of the character and me getting other opportunities happened at the same time.” On personal front, the actor is married to Vinny Arora and they are going to embrace parenthood soon.

